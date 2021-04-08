Homeless woman approaches couple’s table, takes bite from ice cream

A homeless woman shocked a couple when she walked over to their table and took a bite from their ice cream.

The couple were on a date in Pattaya, Thailand, when suddenly, a homeless woman approached the ice cream cafe.

As the couple were taking selfies, the woman with messy hair wearing only a black bra and jeans walked up the cafe steps.

Before the girl could capture their romantic moment, the troublemaker leaned over the table and gave a huge bite on their vanilla ice cream.

The woman then left the spot happily while the couple stood in fear.

Patchanida Bellona said: "We had no choice but to throw away the ice-cream." Patchanida and her boyfriend later discovered that the ice cream eater was missing from her hometown Chanthaburi for months and the girl’s sister had only contacted them after seeing the video.