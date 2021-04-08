This decade calls for Earthshots to repair our planet | Prince William

"We start this new decade knowing that it is the most consequential period in history," says Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge.

Inspired by President John F.

Kennedy's "Moonshot," he calls on us all to rise to our greatest challenge ever: the "Earthshot." A set of ambitious objectives for the planet, the Earthshot goals seek to protect and restore nature, clean the air, revive oceans, build a waste-free world and fix the climate -- all in the next decade.

To do it, we'll need people in all corners of the globe working together with urgency, creativity and the belief that it is possible to repair the Earth.