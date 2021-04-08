Make your actions on climate reflect your words | Severn Cullis-Suzuki

"History has shown us that in moments of crisis, society can truly transform," says environmental educator Severn Cullis-Suzuki.

Nearly 30 years ago, at just 12 years old, she spoke at the UN's Earth Summit in hopes of reversing the planet's slide into ecological disaster.

Some at the summit listened and took radical action, but for the rest of the world, it was business, politics and full-steam-ahead economic growth.

Now, Cullis-Suzuki shares another warning about the future, this time informed by the COVID-19 crisis -- and urges us all to make our actions on climate change reflect our words.