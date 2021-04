How drawing can set you free | Shantell Martin

Who are you?

To answer this question, artist Shantell Martin followed her pen.

In this brilliantly visual talk featuring her signature freestyle line work -- drawn across everything from the screens of Times Square to the bodies of New York City Ballet dancers -- Martin shares how she found freedom and a new perspective through art.

See how drawing can connect your hand to your heart and deepen your connection with the world.