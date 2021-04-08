Narottam Mishra takes a dig at CM Mamata, Mukhtar Ansari, says 'wheelchairs are quite famous'

While addressing a press conference in West Bengal's Asansol on April 07, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra draw comparison between state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and gangster-MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau Mukhtar Ansari and said that 2 wheelchairs are quite famous, one is in wheelchair due to fear of losing and other due to fear of getting beaten up.

"2 wheelchairs are quite famous.

One has reached UP's Banda from Punjab, other one is here.

One is in wheelchair due to fear of losing, other due to fear of getting beaten up.

Wheelchair is in a peculiar position now," said MP Home Min Narottam Mishra in Bengal