'Heart of the City' a look at one year of construction

We're taking a look at what has been done and what still needs to be done on the east side of the Peace Plaza.

First tonight... we're diving into the heart of the city.

As construction on a major downtown project reaches its anniversary this month... we're looking into the progress being made at peace plaza.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is checking in with city officials and has the latest on when construction could be complete.

Yeah katie... you may have gotten used to navigating the shifting maze of fencing that's overtaken peace plaza... but officials say within the next few months this landscape will transform into a space that strenghtens downtown rochester for years to come.

Here's an elevated look over the heart of the city site tonight.

Project leaders say the construction you're seeing is on schedule and in some cases ahead of schedule.

Officials expect first avenue will be back open to traffic in july while work is completed around the peace fountain into august.

Project manager josh johnsen tells me going into construction... planners hoped to mitigate impacts on nearby businesses by activating the site and drawing crowds downtown.

But with the onset of the pandemic... tactics had to change

"* and johnsen says businesses have led the way in keeping "the businesses have done a tremendous job revamping themselves to stay viable, and also to make themselves stronger coming out of the pandemic.

And i would say the heart of the city project team has really done the same.

We've provided jobs throughout the pandemic, and we've made downtown, i believe, stronger."

And as far as how the project will strengthen the area... johnsen says businesses will be able to rally around improvements at peace plaza

drawing people downtown and keep them there longer.

All of these developments are part of phase one construction on heart of the city ?

"* focusing on the east side of peace plaza.

Phase two will involve the western portion of peace plaza... but