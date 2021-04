PM Modi takes 2nd jab of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS on April 08.

He received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on March 01.

He urged citizens who are eligible for vaccine to take the jab soon.

People can register themselves on www.cowin.gov.in to take the COVID-19 vaccine.