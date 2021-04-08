U.S. Senator Mike Braun visiting all 92 counties in Indiana

He says there are three issues that are concerning Hoosiers the most

So far, he has visited over a dozen counties in the state of Indiana so far.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun is visiting every county in the state of Indiana on his annual tour.

On his tour, he stopped here at wlfi.

I sat down with him one-on-one.

He shared his thoughts on what issues are affecting hoosiers the most as well as president joe biden's proposed infrastructure plan.

Rural broadband, affordable housing and the workforce.

"i travel the state and have listened to small medium and large business owners they say competing with the federal government in enhanced unemployment benefits when we are having trouble getting people back to work."- braun braun feels the american rescue plan went too far.

He says the extension of an additional 300 dollars in unemployment extended till september has disincentivized people from going back to work, which is why he voted against it.

"i was all for 1,400 dollar checks to people that were still with out a job and that were still hurting and in the area's disproportion ally hurting like restaurants."-braun recently president biden proposed a 2.2 trillion dollar infrastructure plan.

Braun says for a bill to pass with bi-partisan support, it needs to focus on traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges.

"when you throw valid -term investiments like water and sewage treatment plants rural broadband even stretch to elderly housing that's taking it beyond what we normally talk about in infrastructure.

Not saying there aren't needs there.

But if you focus it on traditional infrastructure you'd get most republicans for it."-braun to pay for this plan, president biden has said he will set the corporate tax rate at 28 percent..

And discourage off shore banking.

However..

Braun feels raising taxes on large coporations may not work.

"most people don't know when we had a 35 percent corporate tax rate there were so many loopholes that the big companies with their staffs of lawyers and lobbiest were paying closer to 20 percent."-braun.

Braun says he'd be willing to work across the aisle to get rid of the loops holes.

"i would be because as a main street entrepenuar i can't think of any loopholes that benefit small businesses our effective are generally the same as our nominal tax rate because we don't have that benefit."

Regardless of getting rid of loopholes..

Braun doesn't feel increasing the corporate tax rate is the best way to pay for an infrastructure plan.

"user fees.

No body wants to discuss that because it's a political hot potatoe whenever you are talking at the federal level how you pay for things when you've gotten so use to borrowing the money."

Senator mike braun also discussed the state of indiana's economy.

He feels indiana is doing better then most states because the pandemic was handled moderately.