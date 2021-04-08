The Longest Distance Movie (2013)

The Longest Distance Movie (2013) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two faces of the same country, a violent and chaotic city, and a corner of paradise within the most ancient mountains on the planet.

Two people in opposing moments of their lives.

Two reckless travelers, a child that goes alone through an entire country, and a woman on her last one- way journey The same destiny involves a woman and her grandson.

They do not know each other, but are part of an unbreakable circle.

There is only one destiny, the one you choose.

A film by Claudia Pinto with Carme Elias, Omar Moya, Alec Whaite