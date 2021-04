Lorde Her Life Her Story Documentary Movie

Lorde Her Life Her Story Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lorde represents the next generation of diverse performers.

At the tender age of 17, she became the first New Zealand solo artist to have a number 4 song in the United States "Royals".

Her soulful voice, artistry, and creativity landed her a record deal at 15.

But Lorde's success is no coincidence.

This is the story of how a young girl from Auckland, New Zealand turned her dream into reality.