Jan and Dean One Last Ride Documentary Movie

Jan and Dean One Last Ride Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fast cars, surfing, and girls on the beach—Jan and Dean's music has the heart and soul of the California lifestyle in the '60s.

As one of the most popular duos in rock history, Jan and Dean created infectious, energetic good-time songs that captured the allure of surf, sunshine, and horsepower.

Their best-known hits, 'Surf City,' 'The Little Old Lady from Pasadena,' and 'Dead Man's Curve,' are classics rediscovered by each new generation.

Together for the first time after years off from touring.