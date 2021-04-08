GoFundMe for Luke Ratliff raising thousands

And friends.

Tonight we're continuing to remember the life of alabama super-fan luke ratliff.

The alabama community has rallied around the ratliff family like no other, in the wake of his sudden passing last week.

Alabama assistant basketball coach, bryan hodgson started a go fund me page for his late friend's family.

So far more than 56 thousand dollars has been raised beating the 40-k goal.

One of the big donors, a popular bar in tuscaloosa, rounders, gave 36- hundred dollars to the the ratliff's.

Incredbile!

Tonight, nick saban, took time out of his press conference to honor the guy known as fluff.

Saban says..."ratliff loved the university of alabama.

Saban went on to say "i just want his family to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Certainly a difficult circumstance for all of us, and he's certainly going to be missed.

God bless you