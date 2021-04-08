Secretary Of State Merrill Responds To Allegations

Developing now!

Explosive allegations of an extra-marital affair - and charges of racism - aimed at alabama secretary of state - john merrill!

Merrill announced earlier today that he will not be running for public office in 20-22.

He was seen as a possible contender to run for retiring u-s senator richard shelby's seat.

But al-dot-com is reporting - merrill's decision was made after revelations of a 16-month affair with a 44-year old legal aid in montgomery.

Quoting the website "national file" al-dot-com says the ex-mistress also said merrill used racist language to describe african americans calling them - quote - "the coloreds."

I called secretary merrill for comment about the allegations.

Without denying the affair - merrill told me it was a - quote - a "personal and family situation" and he would not be saying anything more.

However - merrill flattly denied ever using racist language.

Well, certainly there's no truth to those allegations.

Nobody's ever reported that about me at any time ever.

It's another one of the false allegations that were actually made related to me by this individual.

This evening - wade perry - exectutive director of the "alabama democratic party" released a statement saying - quote - "with the exception of the use of state resources to facilitate his affair, merrill's personal life and conduct are just that - personal.

The democratic party is much more concerned about the allegation that he regularly referred to aftrican american judges and citizens in alabama as 'the coloreds.'

If true, he must apologize and