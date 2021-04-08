People should include Yoga, Ayurveda for protection against COVID-19: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Apr 07 urged people to include Yoga and meditation along with the vaccination, social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers to tackle the infection of COVID-19.

"When the corona pandemic begun, the people changed their lifestyle and adopted Yoga and Ayurveda, used natural products instead of junk foods but again people have become careless.

They are not using mask and sanitizer and not maintaining social distancing" said Baba Ramdev.

The Yoga Guru also said that consuming fast food has a great impact on the body and urged people to use natural products and to use masks and consume Tulsi, there are many people who have been tested positive twice in a gap of six months.