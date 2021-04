Huge crowd throng at Delhi's Gazipur market despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Despite the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, a massive crowd thronged at Gazipur market on Apr 07 after the night curfew ended at 5 am.

People gathered in huge numbers at the market flouting social distancing norms. Most of the customers and sellers were seen without masks.

In order to control the new infections, the Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 10 am to 5 pm, till April 30.