Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi suggests students to study difficult topics first

Ahead of the board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual Pariksha Pe Charcha session on Wednesday, suggested students to study difficult topics first with a fresh mind.

"I will ask students to equally distribute time.

When it comes to studies, take the first thing which is difficult.

Attempt difficult topics first with a fresh mind first.

When you attend difficult parts first, easy ones get easier," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also shared his working style when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and said that he used to take up the toughest thing first and still follows the same.

"I always take up tough things first, this was my habit since the time I was Chief Minister.

I have made this a routine.

When I get up in the morning, I start with the toughest task," he added.