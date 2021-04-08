Watch: PM Modi receives second dose of Covid vaccine; nurses share experience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS on April 8.

Nisha Sharma administered the second dose of covid-19 vaccine to the prime minister.

PM Modi asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.

Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.

If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon.

Register on CoWin.gov.in," he tweeted.

He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

P Niveda had administered the first jab of the vaccine to the prime minister.

PM Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

