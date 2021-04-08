CUPRA Born undergoes final winter testing at -30ºC

Winter time just a few kilometres from the Arctic Circle.

A completely white land, where about 200 words are used to describe snow by the local culture, with temperatures reaching 30 below zero and a circuit on a 6 km2 frozen lake.

The CUPRA engineers have spent two years testing the car on this harsh environment, using cutting-edge technology to take the development of the CUPRA Born to the highest level.

Now in the final test stage before its launch, they are pushing the brand’s first 100% electric car to its limits in the most difficult conditions.