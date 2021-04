Drunk man kicks out cop car window after being nabbed for covid violations. (@Police of the Republic of Moldova/Newsflash)

This is the moment a drunk man kicks out the window of a cop car after being arrested for violating COVID-19 restrictions with a boozed up pal.The police said they found several drunk people on the streets of Hincesti District in the Republic of Moldova at around 9pm on 3rd April.

