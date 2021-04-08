Kind neighbours help move wooden house to a new location in the Philippines

Touching footage shows kind neighbours helping to carry their friend’s wooden house into a new location.

Teacher Marchel Bagingco saw the group passing by their school in Zamboanga del Sur province, the Philippines on February 6.

Marchel said that the house owner wanted to move home to higher ground because his old spot had been flooded after heavy rain.

They helped him move house by carrying it together to a new place.

She said: ‘We experienced bad weather for the past few days.

That’s the reason why they decided to move the house to a higher lot.’