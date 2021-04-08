Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Kind neighbours help move wooden house to a new location in the Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:33s 0 shares 3 views
Kind neighbours help move wooden house to a new location in the Philippines
Kind neighbours help move wooden house to a new location in the Philippines

Touching footage shows kind neighbours helping to carry their friend’s wooden house into a new location.

Touching footage shows kind neighbours helping to carry their friend’s wooden house into a new location.

Teacher Marchel Bagingco saw the group passing by their school in Zamboanga del Sur province, the Philippines on February 6.

Marchel said that the house owner wanted to move home to higher ground because his old spot had been flooded after heavy rain.

They helped him move house by carrying it together to a new place.

She said: ‘We experienced bad weather for the past few days.

That’s the reason why they decided to move the house to a higher lot.’

Advertisement

Related news coverage

How To Exit Bosnia – Analysis

How To Exit Bosnia – Analysis

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s government institutions have been supervised by an international governing structure called the Office..

Eurasia Review

You might like