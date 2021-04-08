Covid-19: India records biggest ever single-day spike in cases | Oneindia News

India has breached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

India recorded 1,26,789 fresh Covid cases, setting another grim one-day record as the county battles the second wave of infections.

685 deaths in the last 24 hour pushed the total death count to 1,66,862.

This has happened for the first time ever since the Pandemic began last year.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the Covid-19 daily new cases accounting for 80.70 per cent of the new cases reported in a day.

