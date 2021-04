'CM Kejriwal wrote letter to Centre for providing COVID vaccine to all', informs Health Minister

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on April 08 said that Union Territory Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written the Union government that vaccination should be opened for all.

"Chief Minister had written to Centre that vaccination should be opened for all.

We have made 2 more requests that vaccination should be allowed at least for all adults.

Secondly, it should be allowed even at camp settings and not only at health care facilities," said Health Minister Jain.