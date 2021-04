'No Shiv Sainik can take false oath in name of Bala Saheb': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut came forward to defend Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab over the allegation levelled by Sachin Waze, and said no Shiv Sainik can take false oath in the name of Bala Saheb Thackeray.

"A new tactic has come to light wherein people who are in jail write letters.

This is a political conspiracy.

I know Anil Parab, he can never indulge in such work.

I can assure, no Shiv Sainik can take a false oath in Bala Saheb Thackeray's name," said Raut.