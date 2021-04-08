Skip to main content
Daredevil snatches leaf out of friend's hand while travelling at 130 mph in wingsuit

This daredevil snatched a leaf out of his friend's hand as travelled through the air at 130 miles per hour (210 km/h) in a wingsuit.

Felipe P Spilare films as Gabriel Lott Martins darts through the air in Espirito Santo, Brazil.

Martins manages to knock the leaf from out of his friend's grasp.

He said: "I was hiking to jump with some friends and they were talking about wingsuit precision.

"One of my friends jokingly suggested, 'I'll hold a leaf and you hit it.'

I liked the idea and I said, 'I bet you can't be the one holding the leaf for me to hit it.'

"Well, I managed to hit it and my friend didn't move.

So, we all won in the end." This footage was filmed in August 2020.

