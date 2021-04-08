Anger at police as Belfast sees further night of violence

Northern Ireland Executive ministers are to meet on Thursday morning following another night of violence on the streets of Belfast and Derry/Londonderry.

Minister of Justice Naomi Long says the PSNI’s handling of alleged coronavirus regulation breaches by Sinn Fein at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey has, “made the police something of a lightning rod for people’s wider anger and frustration.” The recent unrest has also been attributed to tension in loyalist communities over the Northern Ireland Protocol on Brexit.

Report by Jonesia.

