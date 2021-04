More than 100 staff deployed to douse flame: Delhi Fire Service

More than 100 staff deployed in fire fighting operation, it will be brought under control, informed Deputy Chief Fire Officer of New Delhi Zone Dr Sanjay Tomar.

No casualties reported but two of our staff members have sustained minor injuries.

Situation is under control," said Tomar.