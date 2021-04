Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli in ICC ODI ranking, fastest 13 centuries records | Oneindia News

The Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam is all set to surpass Virat Kohli in the ICC ODI ranking.

At the start of the South Africa vs Pakistan series, Babar Azam was more than 30 points behind Kohli in the ICC ODI rankings who has 857 points.

But it did not take long for the Pakistan Captain to overtake the Indian captain.

