Scene outside London embassy morning after Myanmar ambassador was locked out

These were the scenes outside Myanmar's embassy in London the morning after the ambassador was locked out.

These were the scenes outside Myanmar's embassy in London the morning after the ambassador was locked out.

Footage from April 8 shows several police officers outside the embassy as camera crews took shots of the building.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said he and other staff were ordered to leave the building by Myanmar's military attaché on Wednesday (April 7) night.

He said he was told he was no longer the country's representative.

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was seen wandering looking lost outside the Mayfair building for several hours until nightfall and attempted to gain access to the building but to no avail.

The "mini coup" was reported to have been a response to Mr Zwar Minn's comments calling for the release of government pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.