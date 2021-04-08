Skip to main content
Kim Kardashian West thinks all of her family will be billionaires

Credit: Bang Media International Limited
Kim Kardashian West thinks "all" of her family will follow in her footsteps and be billionaires one day.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was included in Forbes Magazine's world's billionaires list for the first time earlier this week.

And she's expecting her relatives to follow her on to the prestigious charts in the years to come.

Asked which member of her family she thinks could be the next billionaire, she told TMZ all of us.

And Kim feels lucky to have passed the milestone.

When asked how it feels to be a billionaire, she said it feels blessed.

