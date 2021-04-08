‘Such dirty politics…’: Sanjay Raut on Anil Vaze’s letter naming Anil Parab

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that there is a political conspiracy behind arrested cop Sachin Vaze naming Anil Parab in his latest letter.

‘There have been efforts from day one to topple the Maharashtra government.

The faces of those who are trying to topple the government are coming to light.

A new trend has come to light wherein people who are in jail write letters.

People in jail write letters and they are considered as evidence,’ Raut said.

Waze had written a letter to the NIA claiming that Maharashtra ministers had asked him to illegally collect money for them.

BJP leaders had cited the allegations to demand Anil Parab’s resignation.

