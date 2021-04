Myanmar ambassador locked out of embassy

Myanmar’s ambassador to the UK Kyaw Zwar Minn has been locked out of its embassy in central London in what he called an "unacceptable" move following the military coup in his home country.

Protesters have left flowers and posters outside the embassy to commemorate the civilian victims of the coup.

Report by Jonesia.

