Colchester Shooting

Two people injured after a shooting on Colchester Dr.

#### we begin with a developing story... two people are injured after a shooting this morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m.

On colchester drive...where they learned people had possibly been shot but had left the scene.

Soon after...police recieved a call of a car crash nearby at limestone and virginia.

According to police...two of the passengers had gun shot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital...one has life threatening injuries and the other person's condition is unknown.

Police believe that these incidents are related.

