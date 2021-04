Skygazers reported seeing a 'space train' across the night sky in Texas on Wednesday (April 7).

The moving train of light which some said looked like an unusual meteor trail, is believed to be SpaceX's Starlink satellites launched earlier on in the day around noon.

The video was shot in Midlothian, United States, on April 7, 2021.