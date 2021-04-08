Myanmar's ambassador to UK makes three-finger salute outside London embassy

Myanmar's ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn, was seen giving a three-finger salute outside the London embassy on April 8.

Zwar Minn held the salute as he was posing for pictures outside the Mayfair building.

Supporters were heard cheering as the ambassador made the symbol.

Zwar Minn said he and other staff were ordered to leave the building by Myanmar's military attaché on Wednesday (April 7) night.

The "mini coup" was reported to have been a response to Mr Zwar Minn's comments calling for the release of government pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The three-finger salute has been adopted by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.