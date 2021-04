Mukhtar Ansari under strict surveillance in Banda jail

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been kept in highly-secured isolation barrack in the District Jail Banda, the authorities are monitoring him 24*7 via CCTV.

DG (Prisons) Anand Kumar is also personally monitoring the jail.

The gangster-turned-politician was brought to District Jail Banda from Punjab's Ropar Jail on April 07 by Uttar Pradesh special security team.