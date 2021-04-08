Pike County Man's Murder Trial Rescheduled for July

Murder trial of a pike county man accused of killing his wife has been rescheduled for july 26 of this year... in july of last year--edward fox forced his way into his soon to be ex wifes home - shoved her down a flight of stairs - staged her death - and left her for dead... four days later - he called police - asking them to conduct a welfare check - even though the pair had an active emergency protective order.... pike county deputies later found 66-year old sharon fox - dead at the bottom of a stair case inside the home.... fox's trial is scheduled to be four weeks long....