Indiana reports 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 147 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

A slight change tonight in indiana's state covid metrics map.no counties in northeast indiana are in the orange.all are either in the yellow or blue metric.blue counties include lagrange... dekalb ...huntington... adams and jay.

The advisory levels still show wells and blackford in the 'orange' metric.

A look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting one thousand two hundred 60 new positive cases.this brings the total to over six hundred 93 thousand.15 new deaths brings the total number to 12 thousand six hundred 94.the 7 day positivity rate is four point five percent.

Around our area.allen adds 77 new cases.dekalb adds five.huntington adds eight.

Noble adds twenty.

Steuben adds 10.van wert adds eight.

Wabash adds five.wells adds three.whitley adds 11.