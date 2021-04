MVA is 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi': Javadekar slams Maharashtra Govt

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar lashed out at Maharashtra government over extortion allegations against Anil Deshmukh and Sachin Waze case.

"It is clear that Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is actually 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'.

Its common minimum programme is 'collect money through police'," said Prakash Javadekar.