Former Vice President Pence signs book deal

Readers could soon add a few more books to their collection.

Is (also making headlines in the world of publishing.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, former vice president pence could have a book on the way?

Good morning marlee.

Yeah, not only one book but there could be two books on the way.

That's according to reports that he signed a multimillion-dollar, two-book deal with publisher simon & schuster.

This deal would make pence one of the only alums to come out of former president donald trump's inner circle to release a book.

And it does come with a pretty nice paycheck.

A few publishing experts told reporters the deal could bring in anywhere from 3 to 4 millions dollars.

Former v-p pence isn't the only one eyeing up a book deal.

' former counselor to president trump, kellyanne conway, may also be working on a book with a major publishing company.

The first book, an autobiography is expected to come out in 20-23.

In a statement, pence said he is happy to, quote "invite readers on a journey from a small town in indiana to washington, dc" end quote.

Reporting from the alert desk this morning.