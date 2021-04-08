Skip to main content
Saturday, April 10, 2021

Car Bursts Into Flames After 2-Vehicle Crash on Washington Avenue

Credit: WEVV
Crews are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Washington Avenue in Evansville.

With a full check of our a two car crash breaking news at this hour -- a two car crash in evansville takes a dangerous turn as one of the cars becomes engulfed in flames.

The accident occurred just before 8 this morning at the intersection of washington and weinbach -- there is no word of injuries at this time.

Officers with evansville police are on scene we have a crew headed to the scene now -- stay with us on air and online as we work

