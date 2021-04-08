Starmer urges PM to 'step up' on Northern Ireland and address post-Brexit issues
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to “step up” and convene all-party talks, as he noted Unionist concerns that the Prime Minister’s Brexit promises are not being kept.The Labour leader, a former human rights adviser to the Northern Ireland Policing Board, said there is “no justification” for the rioting.