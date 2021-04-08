‘Stock will last for 2 days:’ Odisha Health minister on Covid vaccine shortage

Odisha Health Minister, Naba Kishore Das has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting supply of at least 10 days stock (or 25 lakh doses) of Covishield vaccine to the state immediately for effective vaccination of the targeted population.

Das said, “We have stock of 5.34 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

With this stock, we will be able to continue vaccination for the next two days.” Odisha has reported 791 new Covid-19 cases, 266 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 1,923.

