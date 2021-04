A look back at Sean Miller's career

Sean Miller racked up some major accomplishments while coaching Arizona Wildcats basketball.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT ROBERT ROBBINS SAYS IT'S TIME "TO WRITE A NEW CHAPTER IN OUR HISTORY."

SEAN MILLER IS OUT -- AFTER 12- SEASONS AT THE U OF A.

IN2009 -- MILLER BECAME THE --PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FORARIZONA LEGEND LUTE OLSON.UNDER MILLER -- THE WILDCATSWON FIVE REGULAR SEASON PAC-12CHAMPIONSHIPS -- THREE PAC-12TOURNAMENT TITLES -- AND MADETHREE ELITE EIGHT APPEARANCES.SO -- WHY PART WAYS WITHMILLER NOW?

ATHLETIC DIRECTORDAVE HEEKE SAYS THE OFF THECOURT NCAA INVESTIGATION --HAS IMPACTED THE PROGRAM'SPERFORMANCE ON THE COURT.

"WEHAVE NOT BEEN ON THECOMPETITIVE SIDE AS SUCCESSFULAS WE'VE WANTED.

THERE ARE ANUMBER OF FACTORS THAT IMPACTTHAT.

AS WE LOOK AT THAT INTOTALITY, WE MAKE ANEVALUATION, AND TODAY AS WESTAND, IT'S TIME FOR A CHANGEIN THAT DIRECTION."SEAN MILLER DID A LOT OFWINNING AT ARIZONA.

EVEN IFSOME OF THOSE WINS -- MAY ENDUP BEING VACATED -- BY THENCAA.

SPORTS DIRECTOR JASONBARR JOINS US LIVE WITH MORE.YOU COULD LOOK AT SEAN MILLERONE OF TWO WAYS.

A LOT OF WINSAND PAC-12 TITLES.

OR NO FINALFOURS AND MULTIPLEINVESTIGATIONS.MILLER STARTED STRONG.

IN JUSTHIS SECOND SEASON, SOPHOMOREDERRICK WILLIAMS AND U OF ABEAT DUKE IN THE NCAA SWEET16... ADVANCING TO THE ELITE8.

ONE OF MILLER'S TRADEMARKTOP RECRUITING CLASSES WOULDFOLLOW.

HIS PASSION ON THESIDELINES WAS ALWAYS THERE...INCLUDING HIS POST GAMEREACTION AFTER A LOSS TO UCLAIN THE 2013 PAC-12 TOURNAMENTFOLLOWING A BAD CALL ON MARKLYONS.

HE TOUCHED THE BALL.

HETOUCHED THE FALL.

MILLER WOULDTAKE THE WILDCATS TO BACK TOBACK NCAA ELITE 8APPEARANCES... LOSING TOWISCONSIN BOTH TIMES.

MILLERWOULD CONTINUE TO HAVE STRONGRECRUITING CLASSES.

BUTARIZONA WOULD GET UPSET BYXAVIER IN THE 2017 SWEET 16.MILLER'S FINAL FOUR SEASONSWOULD BE PLAYED UNDER THE DARKCLOUD OF AN FBI AND NCAAINVESTIGATION INTO THEBASKETBALL PROGRAM.

THE 2018TEAM THAT INCLUDED FUTURENUMBER ONE OVERALL DRAFT PICKDEANDRE AYTON SUFFERED ANEMBARRASSING FIRST ROUND NCAATOURNAMENT LOSS TO BUFFALO.

A2020 TEAM INCLUDED THREE ONEAND DONE STAR FRESHMENPLAYERS.

BUT FINISHED 21-11BEFORE THE COVID CANCELLEDNCAA TOURNAMENT THIS YEARSTEAM HAD A SELF IMPOSED POSTSEASON BAN ON THE COURT,MILLER DID EVERYTHING BUT TAKETHE WILDCATS TO THE FINALFOUR.

HOW MUCH OF IT WAS DONEWITHIN THE RULES ISN'T YET ONEHUNDRED PERCENT CLEAR.MILLER HAD A RECORD OF 302-139THAT INCLUDES FIVE PAC-12REGULAR SEASON TITLES.

3PAC-12 TOURNAMENT TITLES.

3NCAA ELITE 8 APPEARANCES.

ANDHE WON GOLD MEDAL AS HEADCOACH OF THE USA U-19 NATIONALTEAMMILLER LEAVES AS THE THIRDWINNINGEST COACH AT ARIZONA.BEHIND LUTE OLSON AND FREDENKE.

