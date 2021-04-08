Covid-19: Amid fears of being stuck in the lockdown, migrant workers returning home| Oneindia New

As the Coronavrius horror once again grips India with the biggest single-day cases being recorded each day, fears of the lockdown have left the migrant labourers nervous.

Fearing loss of livelihood and an uncertain future, they are mulling return again.

As several states are mulling and have imposed lockdowns and night curfew, many migrants have begun with the exodus.

In Delhi, many migrant workers were seen leaving for their home states from the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

This time, they are preparing to handle the situation in advance so that they are not stuck in the city with no money and food.

