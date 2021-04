Central Health Team visits Mumbai's BKC vaccination centre

A central team of health experts visited Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex COVID-19 vaccination centre to assess the situation in the city.

Team member Kunal Kumar said, "The Centre and State are discussing the issue (vaccine) and we will work as per their decisions.

We are doing our best to manage the COVID situation in Maharashtra.

Centre, State, and community need to work together to win this fight." Maharashtra Government had claimed that there is shortage of vaccines.