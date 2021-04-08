Health Department Interview

Erica Bivens and Cody Adams Talk to Christina King from the Lexington- Fayette Health Department about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine now being offered.

Upper 60s of the low 51 ... i think that alyssa we're getting an update now from the license a county health department on those.

This vaccination effort christina king joining us by phone this morning christina good morning good morning me so it's going to start with the latest case numbers here in lexington fayette county this morning.

We are reporting to the end of the day yesterday.

Total 33 new cases which takes our seven-day average 223 cases a day and bring their total pandemic bega in march of last year to 33,720 cases and 293 to ... we had the easter weekend.

Just this past weekend.

Are you seeing maybe a lag in any numbers or is this latest information anything it's prett accurate right now pretty accurate i do feel that you testing may be down a bit and w want to encourage people if you are having symptoms are you are not feeling well to please go ahead and get tested because it is very highly path goal to spread over 19 without showing any symptoms so we do need to continue to get tested.

So we're talking at the start of the sho about the switch to the johnson & johnson vaccine would to talk with you and then deny just why that have ... forearm we noticed you are doing the internet.

We yesterday with the weather first clinic where we did the jet johnson & johnso dance and one dose only clinic yesterday was the first day we did that and we did over around 800 of those as well as around 800 of the second doses of c1 3 rephrase to people that we will continue to do your second doses of modernity until we have all the second doses finish so i don't want anybody to worry that the switch is gonna mess at their second dose we are still workin on the second doses of the madonna that we have switched to the johnson & johnson janssen vaccine for first dose is and has one dose only and one of the reasons for that is, you know m, especially can speak from personal experience.

I hate needles terror bills and a lot of people have shared that anxiety and that is an issue.

A lot of us just do not like those needles is a scary thought scary process for us.

We need someone to hold her hand and make sure were not looking what we get th shot as you know it hurts less if you don't lot so yeah that's what i noticed a lot yesterday.

People were waiting.

They were waiting for that one dose because they didn't want to hav to come back in and go through it again so that that's one of the reasons why we made the switches you know it's hard for people to set aside time out of their workday to come in for tw shot so this will streamline it and make it much easier for most people in our community and soreness out there.

What is even sharing from the people now got that one shot ... i'm very thankful thankful that it was available there thankful that you know our clinics move so smoothly and efficiently there in and out in no time and they know that now they're done they don't have to come back in a couple weeks for that second shot, then that's a huge relief to them.

One done.

Thank you and i hope you