Five dead after mass shooting in South Carolina

At least five people are dead after what authorities are calling a “case of a mass shooting” at a home in York County, South Carolina.
CNN’s Amara Walker tells us the latest.
At least five people are dead after what authorities are calling a “case of a mass shooting” at a home in York County, South Carolina.
CNN’s Amara Walker tells us the latest.
Journeyman NFL player Phillip Adams has been identified as the primary suspect in South Carolina shooting that has led five dead,..
A prominent Rock Hill, South Carolina, doctor, his wife and two grandchildren were among five victims in a shooting.