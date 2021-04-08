Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5 People Before Killing Himself

Authorities were called to the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on April 7.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Lesslie were pronounced dead at the scene in addition to their two grandchildren.

According to York County Sherrif's Office spokesperson Trent Faris, another man, James Lewis, was found shot to death outside.

And a sixth person has been hospitalized in serious condition.

An anonymous source says Adams' parents live near the victims, and he had been treated by Dr. Lessie.

The source also said the former NFL cornerback killed himself on the morning of April 8 with a .45 caliber gun.

According to Faris, the investigation is ongoing