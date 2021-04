Blood clot victim’s sister speaks

The sister of a 59-year-old man who died of blood clots, possibly related to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, insists everyone should still take the AZ jab for the good of the population.

Neil Astles died on Sunday and is the UK’s first named blood clot victim.

Alison Astles said her brother is “extraordinarily unlucky”.

Report by Jonesia.

