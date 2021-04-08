SC favors CBI probe in corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions filed by the Maharashtra government and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The bench in its order stated, "Nature of allegations and personas involved needs an enquiry by an independent agency.

It is a matter of public confidence.

We are not inclined to entertain this.

Dismissed." "They are closely working together till they fall apart, both holding a particular position.

Then should the CBI not investigate?" the bench asked.

